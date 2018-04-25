It's hard not to love the lifestyle gurus behind Netflix's Queer Eye. Whether they are expertly redesigning a cute home for the man that needs their help, tossing a well-worn La-Z-Boy in the trash, or engaging in difficult, and ultimately important conversation about masculinity, the Fab Five perpetually operates with love, optimism, and empathy. It's no surprise that Gigi Hadid and her model pals are just as smitten with the Queer Eye guys as viewers watching at home are.
On Monday night, Gigi Hadid celebrated her 23rd birthday, and in addition to BFF Cara Delevingne and sister Bella Hadid attending the festivities, so did three out of the five members of the Fab Five.
"About last night... Celebrating the most special Gigi," Tan France, the show's fashion expert, wrote on his Instagram while sharing a photo of him and his pals with Gigi's model squad.
Also in the photo is food expert Antoni Porowski, his art director boyfriend Joey Krietemeyer, and Jonathan Van Ness, the show's grooming expert.
Van Ness also took to Instagram to share well wishes to the supermodel on her big day.
"Happiest birthday @gigihadid my love from your guncles," he wrote in his Instagram caption.
Fans were pretty stoked to see this friendship come to life — and very jealous of the birthday gal.
"I would also like to have you as my guncles. Just throwing it out there," wrote one fan in the comments section.
This isn't the first time that members of the Fab Five hung out with Gigi. In fact, just days earlier, Gigi attended France's own birthday dinner, according to Porowski's Instagram pic.
"BDay Din For Tanny Banny," Porowski wrote in the caption.
It's unclear when or how this friendship was born, but it's fabulous. Let's hope that this squad doesn't just hang out when they're celebrating big milestones — and that Gigi makes it into an episode of Queer Eye, season 2.
