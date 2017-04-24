Zayn Gave Gigi Hadid Some Major Birthday Love

It would appear that Taylor Swift has abandoned her tradition of posting glowing tributes to her friends on their birthdays. Certified squaddie Gigi Hadid turned 22 yesterday, and there hasn't been a peep from her pop star pal. But that's cool, because Zayn Malik is here to pick up the slack.
The supermodel spent the day with the "Still Got Time" singer and one very photogenic cake covered in peach-hued icing. Let's all pretend that Zayn followed Chrissy Teigen's lead and took baking classes for the occasion.
The former One Direction member also paid tribute to his girlfriend — they've been dating since November 2015 — with a sweet birthday message and a smooch.
"Happy birthday to my everything," he posted on Instagram. Aww.
Hadid's model sister Bella had a bit more to say.
"Happy birthday to my best friend for fucking life!" the 20-year-old wrote alongside a series of childhood photos. "My role model! My person. I feel so lucky every day to call you my sister. I didn't know anyone could be so generous, smart, funny, talented, hard-working, artistic, loving, respectful, AND beautiful all at the same damn time!!! You make me laugh until I pee and even when I don't want to smile, you are just about the only person that can make me. ?Evry one that knows you, immediately feels the incredible energy that radiates throughout you. Thank you for always being yourself, nothing more and nothing less. You are my other half & I don't know what I would ever do without you. I love you with all of my heart Squeegee."
Mother Yolanda Hadid and younger brother Anwar also shared birthday messages.
"Happy birthday my sweet angel," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote. "I pray that each day love, health, and happiness will come your way. I'am so proud of the human being that you are and grateful to experience this journey of life with you every day through the good and the bad. May all your dreams come true this coming year and let it be filled with joy and laughter."
"Gigi! I love you so much and am so proud of how hard you work every single day," Anwar added. "So proud to call u my sister and I hope this year brings you truth, days off, and maybe a magic pony."
Fingers crossed!