Zayn Gave Gigi Hadid Some Major Birthday Love

"Happy birthday to my best friend for fucking life!" the 20-year-old wrote alongside a series of childhood photos. "My role model! My person. I feel so lucky every day to call you my sister. I didn't know anyone could be so generous, smart, funny, talented, hard-working, artistic, loving, respectful, AND beautiful all at the same damn time!!! You make me laugh until I pee and even when I don't want to smile, you are just about the only person that can make me. ?Evry one that knows you, immediately feels the incredible energy that radiates throughout you. Thank you for always being yourself, nothing more and nothing less. You are my other half & I don't know what I would ever do without you. I love you with all of my heart Squeegee."