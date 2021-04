Nicole Kidman’s Next Prestige TV Show Has Big Cult Energy

If you’ve been following Nicole “Stays With a Job” Kidman ’s career in the past few years, you know that the Hollywood actress recently made the switch over to television , and it's been going really well; transitioning from film to TV has led her to star in critically-acclaimed projects like Big Little Lies and The Undoing . Kidman is hoping to add another notch in her belt with new limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, which might be her most intriguing small screen project yet.