Nicole Kidman’s Next Prestige TV Show Has Big Cult Energy

If you’ve been following Nicole “Stays With a Job” Kidman’s career in the past few years, you know that the Hollywood actress recently made the switch over to television, and it's been going really well; transitioning from film to TV has led her to star in critically-acclaimed projects like Big Little Lies and The Undoing. Kidman is hoping to add another notch in her belt with new limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, which might be her most intriguing small screen project yet.
Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers is another book-to-TV adaptation — Kidman clearly loves those — based off of the eponymous novel written by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. The plot of the thriller miniseries will bring together nine very stressed people in need of a serious mental reset, leading them to a wellness resort owned and managed by Kidman’s mysteriously zen Masha.
But, as the first teaser from the show reveals, the getaway at the Tranquilum House isn’t as relaxing as it seems. What awaits the attendees at the resort is more creepy than chill, seeing the group participate in a number of increasingly suspicious activities (like being buried alive!) under Masha’s careful surveillance.
“You want to get well?” Masha inquires of the group as their concern about the retreat grows by the second. “You want to heal? Surrender yourself to me.” Gulp.
We can trust Kidman to deliver a stellar performance in the David E. Kelley vehicle for Hulu, but the star power of her co-stars might help seal the deal. Nine Perfect Strangers is quite literally an A-list production; the ensemble cast also includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, and Samara Weaving. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth are tag-teaming as as co-writers and co-showrunners, and Big Little Lies executive producer Bruna Papandrea is also working on the miniseries.
Prepare to heal. Or scream. Nine Perfect Strangers is set to premiere on Hulu in the US sometime this year. UK premiere is yet to be announced.