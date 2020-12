The Undoing Promised Us A Juicy Twist & All We Got Was A Terrible Man

In a last-ditch attempt to maintain his image as husband and father of the year (despite being a whole cheater), it's revealed that Jonathan really is the one who bludgeoned Elena to death with a hammer. Realising that her husband was not at all who she believed him to be, Grace had to cut herself off from him emotionally and physically — hence the "undoing." Even after being outed as an emotionless killer in court, he couldn't stand the idea of paying for his crimes in front of a court; he kidnaps his son and considers death by suicide until the authorities and his wife intervene to save the son.