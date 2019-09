The Best 'Limited' Series Worth Watching On Netflix

So, a limited series is basically a miniseries in shiny, upscale packaging. Rather than three or four nights, a limited series can span a number of episodes, though they usually come in between four and 10 instalments. The only rule is, a limited series has to actually be limited. Its story must end when its final episode ends. If the program returns for a second season, it must explore completely new territory, complete with a new cast of characters (but the same actors can stay on, just ask Ryan Murphy ). The same mandate stands for any subsequent seasons.