Knives Out seems like the anti-family movie of the season. Part Agatha Christie murder mystery, part social commentary on the One Percent (including how really they treat employees they describe “like family") this movie offers up just about everything but warm family togetherness. Perfect for that post-Thanksgiving Dinner desire to escape another political argument with your in-laws. Even if you're not into mysteries, just look at the majesty of the Knives Out cast.
In fact, there is actually something for everyone in this whodunit flick from writer-director Rian Johnson. Your parents likely love Christopher Plummer. Chris Evans is a treat for anyone with eyes in various perfect, soft sweaters. Your little cousins definitely know Katherine Langford from teen drama 13 Reasons Why and there's not a human alive who can't appreciate Toni Collette.
In fact, just about everyone is in this massive ensemble cast (James Bond does a southern fried accent! Jamie Lee Curtis wears power suits!) and so are a few less familiar faces. Here's everyone you'll see in the cast of the twisty new mystery thriller.