My whole life, music and acting have been two parts of me that I've always really loved. I felt like maybe music is something that I keep to myself because for me it's very personal. But then as I kept acting and doing jobs and doing press, it just felt like I really had to ask myself, Katherine, can you not do this? And the answer to that question was, No, I have to do it. The next thing that followed was me saying to myself, Well, look, if you're going to do it, you have to do it well. So it's been, from that decision and then telling my agents that that's something that I wanted to pursue, about finding the sound and writing with producers. And then, obviously, I have these incredible projects that come up like a film with Rian Johnson, and a 10-month series that is the first female retelling of an Arthurian legend. But I am working on it for the next few months. So, maybe it's something that people can look forward to.