Content warning: This article includes mentions of self-harm.
Season three of 13 Reasons Why dropped on Netflix Friday 23rd August, and with it a new mystery about the death of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice). For the first time, 13 Reasons Why is moving away from a story about Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), the teenager who died by suicide and whose 13 tapes explained why. Given the new direction of the series, some may wonder if Langford, as Hannah, is in season three of 13 Reasons Why at all.
Though the mystery of her death by suicide was resolved in season one, more details of her life came out at Hannah's parent's trial against Liberty High in season two, thus providing a reason for Langford's character to stick around as a ghostly figure and in flashbacks. At the end of 13RW season two, Clay (Dylan Minnette) gives a teary speech at Hannah's long-delayed memorial, in which he says goodbye to Hannah, and Hannah's "ghost" walks out of the memorial, suggesting that Clay is finally at peace with her death. But does that mean Hannah is completely missing from all future episodes?
After season two dropped, Langford told Entertainment Weekly she was ready to say goodbye to Hannah, too.
"It definitely felt like time. For me, letting Hannah go was in season one; season two was for Clay to let her go. It was being able to assist Clay on that journey as Hannah and let Clay have his moment to let Hannah go."
Warning: Very mild spoilers for 13 Reasons Why season three start here.
But Hannah does fit in to season three, in a way. Her rapist, Bryce (Justin Prentice), is dead, and what he did to Hannah does come up frequently throughout the season, however, Hannah herself is not a part of the season. She is mentioned by characters, and her mother Olivia (Kate Walsh) appears.
As far as actually seeing Hannah, the only season three instance is via a quick (albeit important) flashback. Her voice does appear when a character plays her much-discussed tapes, but there's no new footage or audio from Langford in this third season. Langford is really done with the show.
Langford may not be on 13 Reasons Why anymore, but she will return to Netflix soon. The actress is currently working on Cursed, an upcoming series based on "the Lady of the Lake," a character from the legend of King Arthur.
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.
