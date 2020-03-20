Stuck Inside? Read These Books Before You Watch The Shows They’re Based On

If you’re like me, you have a stack of books you swore to friends you’ll read someday, whenever you “have the time.” For many of us now stuck in self-quarantine, the thing we have the most of in the age of coronavirus is time.
It’s all too easy to turn on Netflix and fall into the comfortable arms of a Stranger Things binge. We’re certainly not shaming you for that — after all, you have all the time you need now to overanalyse every frame of season 3 for potential fourth season clues.
There is another way to feed your TV passion: picking up a book. This year, many highly-anticipated shows are based on books you can read right now. Right now! Sometimes, the old saying is true: The book really is better than the show. You won’t be able to know that for sure unless you read it.
There’s a little something for everyone on this list, from domestic dramas to heartbreaking romances to spooky graphic novels. Which book you pick up may depend on your mood — or, you may be bored enough to want to tackle the entire list. Either way, grab a cosy blanket, get reading, and then add the corresponding shows to your streaming queue.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.