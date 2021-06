Meet Collab Crib, The Influencer House At The Heart Of Hulu & NYT’s New Documentary

Who Gets to Be an Influencer? follows the social media posse and their manager Keith Dorsey on the journey to a collective goal of increasing their individual and group follower counts as well as securing paid sponsorships within a time frame of 90 days. From the outside looking in, it may seem like the goal isn’t all that lofty, but the unfortunate reality is that Black TikTok creators have long gotten the short end of the stick when it comes to being recognized and compensated for their work . Despite being successful on the app and influencing modern pop culture in obvious ways, many Black Tiktokers haven't broken through to mainstream fame at the same rate as their white counterpoints in other TikTik houses. For the members of the Collab Crib, that inequity is exactly what drives them to keep creating.