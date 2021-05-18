The Very Earnest Trailer For Charli & Dixie D’Amelio’s New Reality TV Series Is Here

As Keeping Up With The Kardashians nears its final goodbye, in comes a reality TV family for the new era: The D'Amelios.
On May 18, Hulu debuted the first look at the at the forthcoming reality series The D'Amelio Show, which spotlights the lives of TikTok stars Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio, as well as their parents, Heidi and Marc. The show will follow the 17-year-old and 19-year-old sisters as they balance their upward trajectory to fame with maintaining somewhat of a normal life at home. Meanwhile, according to a press release, their parents deal with "supporting their daughters' dreams and doing the best they can to stay close as a family and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also trying to adjust to life in Hollywood."
The trailer does its best to convince you that the teenagers are just like us, despite having hundreds of millions of followers on TikTok. Charli and Dixie have a quintessential sisterly love-hate relationship — "We are best friends," says Dixie, "and other days, we can't even look at each other." And Charli maintains that she still has to make to her bed. “Being normal kids, that doesn’t change with a following,” Heidi says. Seriously — do they know what happened to the Kardashians?
However, Hulu promises that the show will also hit on vulnerable topics that pertain to the challenges young people face, especially those with a monstrous social presence. Charli and Dixie have already been open about the unrelenting cyberbullying and body shaming they face on a daily basis, and have learned that with fame often comes backlash. There's no doubt we'll learn much more about what happens behind the scenes when their phones are (if ever) turned off.
"The D'Amelio Show joins our growing slate of docuseries about the human experience," Belisa Balaban, VP of documentaries at Hulu, previously said in a statement, "and we're incredibly excited to partner with the D'Amelio family to offer viewers an authentic look at the complicated lives of these two relatable young women thrust to the top of the social media algorithm."
Watch the trailer for The D'Amelio Show, coming soon to Hulu.