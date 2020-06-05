Jailyn Feliz (@jailynisfeliz), 20, joined the May 19 Blackout and had about 5,000 followers when she started. "I posted three TikToks that day. I also spent the day liking, commenting on, and sharing the content of Black creators and following them," Feliz says. "I was proud of the movement and seeing more Black creators on my For You Page was my motivation for participating." By the end of the day, she had 11,000 followers. For the next three days, she continued the momentum and kept on posting, but her posts were not getting the views and engagement expected of a following of that size.