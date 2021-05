This Hilarious & Shocking Scene From Plan B Exposes A Hidden Burden For Women’s Comedies

Written by Prathi Srinivasan and Joshua Levy, Plan B begins with a very literal bang. Seventeen-year-old Sunny, tired of feeling like the only virgin in the room, decides to throw a party and have sex with her crush, Hunter (Michael Provost). But when he leaves with her nemesis, she decides to settle for the most readily available option: extremely devout Christian Kyle (Mason Cook). The two have a very awkward first sexual encounter in her bathroom. Slightly embarrassed, Sunny keeps the incident to herself — until the next morning, when she goes to pee and a condom full of sperm falls out of her, and into the toilet. It got stuck. When Sunny and Lupe try to get the Plan B pill from a local pharmacy, the pharmacist invokes South Dakota’s conscience clause , which allows providers to refuse to fill prescriptions for contraceptives if it conflicts with their religious or ethical beliefs. Out of options and out of time, the two decide to borrow Sunny’s mom’s van and drive to Rapid City, home to the closest Planned Parenthood. It’s not exactly a last minute stoned trip to White Castle