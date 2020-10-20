How The “Abortion Road Trip” Movie Became An Instant Classic

These films are tied together by the core relationships at the heart of them. Cousins who care deeply for each other when no one else will; friends who have grown apart but never really unstuck from each other; sisters with immense baggage who nonetheless will do anything to help each other — all three distinct relationships in these films touch on the ways women support and protect each other within a sexist and patriarchal system. Autumn’s relationship with her cousin Skylar is hands down the best part of Never Rarely Sometimes Always, captured in intimate, lovely moments. Almost every adult in the movie represents a threat to Autumn and Skylar’s safety. They only have each other. Similarly, Unpregnant runs on the fuel of Veronica and Bailey’s great and complicated relationship dynamic. These relationships are inextricable from the abortion narratives in these films: These women have to protect each other, because patriarchal institutions will not.