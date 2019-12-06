It Took Almost 50 Years, But TV Is Finally Getting Abortion Stories (Mostly) Right

The episode aired without controversy in Canada, but in the U.S., PBS requested that the ending be cut to be more ambiguous. “PBS was uncomfortable with us taking her as far as the door of the clinic, and they asked us to cut a few seconds earlier, where she and her sister are standing on the other side of the street before they walk through the protestors,” Schuyler explains. “They didn’t want us to be definitive that Erica was definitely going through it.” Schuyler was just happy the episodes aired in the U.S. at all.