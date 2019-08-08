What The Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Was Up To Before The New Reboot

As you may have heard, Beverly Hills, 90210 is back, baby! But this time it’s got a new, meta twist to it. In BH90210, which premieres on FOX on August 7, the cast of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 series — some more "main" than others — will star as heightened versions of themselves, inspired by the actors’ real lives and relationships.
In BH90210, the actors will reunite in a fictional, scripted series that will find them trying to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot off the ground — so layered! This means we’ll get to see the cast playing themselves (with a twist and new actors playing their significant others and family members) and the characters we know and love. If that sounds like a brain teaser, it kind of is... but maybe it will be fun to watch too. We can hope, right?
To help you keep everyone straight, we’ve put together thing handy rundown of the main cast, their characters, and a bit of info about what they were up to last time they were in the BH90210 world and what they've been doing recently, in the real world.
Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor)
Kelly Taylor was last seen in the original Beverly Hills, 90210 reconnecting with longtime flame Dylan McKay at Donna and David’s wedding. In the 90210 sequel that aired on the The CW ten years ago, Kelly was a guidance counselor at ol’ West Beverly High, raising her and Dylan’s son as a single mom, and helping to raise her half-sister Erin Silver after their mother passed away.
In the real world, Jennie Garth starred in her own reality series on HGTV, The Jennie Garth Project, and appeared as herself on RuPaul’s Drag Race and a 2018 episode of The Mick. So she's definitely got some experience playing herself on TV.
Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders)
Steve Sanders was a happily married father when Beverly Hills, 90210 ended, and Ian Ziering? Well, you might’ve seen him in 2013’s insta-classic Sharknado, as well as its multiple sequels. He’s also popped up as a contestant on a few reality programs, such as The Apprentice, Worst Cooks in America, and Celebrity Family Feud.
Jason Priestly (Brandon Walsh)
Brandon departed Beverly Hills for chillier pastures after he and Kelly broke off their engagement, and he only showed up via video message in the original show’s series finale.
As for Jason Priestly, he remained an executive producer on 90210 through the end, and he’s also published a memoir and found a fruitful career as a television director. In 2016, he was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame.
Brian Austin Green (David Silver)
David Silver was last seen marrying Donna Martin on the Beverly Hills, 90210 series finale, and IRL, Brian Austin Green has been married to actress Megan Fox for nearly a decade. Workwise, he appeared as a recurring guest and then as part of the main cast in FX sitcom Anger Management, hosts a podcast called With Brian Austin Green, and appeared in one episode of 2019’s Magnum P.I. reboot.
Tori Spelling (Donna Martin)
Donna Martin ended Beverly Hills, 90210 by marrying David Silver, though during her appearance on The CW’s 90210, the pair were potentially separated (and also the new parents to a baby girl). Donna was also a hit fashion designer who was popular in Japan, where her and David were living at the time of her appearance on the show.
As for Tori Spelling, she’s been busy in the reality TV world in recent years, starring in her own reality show as well as appearing as herself as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Spelling is a bestselling author, was the unicorn performer on 2019’s The Masked Singer, and acted in the Lifetime movie remake of 1996’s Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? (which Spelling starred in originally).
Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh)
Brenda Walsh also left the original series early on, and was living and acting in London for many years (some of them with Dylan McKay). In 2008’s 90210, she returned to Beverly Hills to teach drama at West Beverly and reconnect with Kelly Taylor. She left during the first season to pursue adoption, as she couldn’t biologically have children.
Off camera, Doherty had a bit of a bad reputation on the Beverly Hills, 90210 set, one she’s admitted to earning, so it’s nice to see that she’s back with the gang again for BH90210. Most recently, she was involved in the Heathers television reboot, and will appear in an upcoming season 4 episode of Riverdale as part of a Luke Perry tribute. Doherty was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, though as of 2017, it is in remission.
Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman)
Andrea Zuckerman moved away from Beverly Hills relatively early in the show’s run, though she popped back up occasionally for momentous group events — like the high school reunion or David and Donna’s wedding. Andrea and her husband Jesse seemed to be on the rocks in her later appearances, though by all accounts, their daughter Hannah — who appeared in the pilot of The CW’s 90210 — was doing well.
In real life, Carteris was elected the 2nd president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which sounds like such an Andrea thing to do, fighting the good union fight for actors everywhere. She also serves as VP of the California Labor Federation, and voices Motorola’s smart assistant, Mya. Eagle-eyed fans may have also spotted her in a 2018 episode of NCIS.
Denise Richards
Denise Richard was a guest on an early episode on Beverly Hills, 90210, and The CW’s 90210, so though all we know about her role in BH90210 is that she’s also playing a fictionalized version of herself, it’s safe to say that things have come full circle for both Denise Richards, the actor, and Denise Richards, the BH90210 character. When it was announced that Richards would be joining the cast, she wrote about her excitement on Instagram:
"Thank you for including me T❤️ .... and having me part of @bh90210 journey ???talk about everything comes back full circle. One of my very first jobs was #beverlyhills90210 ❤️ love all of you guys ? "
Richards is also on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—so you know she has the Beverly Hills experience she needs to make a splash on BH90210.
