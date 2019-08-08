How Did The Original Beverly Hills, 90210 End?

The latest entry in the Beverly Hills, 90210 franchise is something a little bit different. The series, which premieres on Fox on August 7, will find most of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 stars returning to the small screen playing exaggerated versions of themselves — enacting storylines inspired by, but by no means true to their own lives — as they reunite to try and reboot the original 1990s hit series.
It’s a little confusing, but sure to very nostalgic as the cast occasionally dip back into the roles that made them superstars in the early 1990s. Just so you’re prepared when it comes to the “reboot within the reboot," here’s how the original Beverly Hills, 92010 (and its CW reboot) ended for each returning character. Not that it will make this new version any less complicated.
Donna Martin
At the end of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 series, Donna Martin (Tori Spelling) married her longtime, on-again, off-again love, David Silver, in the wedding to end all weddings. Donna made a brief appearance in the 2008 90210 sequel on The CW, in which she visited her BFF Kelly Taylor and revealed that she and David had separated shortly after the birth of their daughter (while living in Japan).
Kelly Taylor
In the series finale of Beverly Hills, 90210, Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth) had reconnected romantically with Dylan McKay (Luke Perry). Sadly, The CW’s 90210 found them separated, with Kelly raising their son, Sammy. She was also working as a guidance counselor then, and raising her half-sister, Erin Silver (Jessica Stroup), after their mother Jackie passed away.
Steve Sanders
As Beverly Hills, 90210 came to a close, Steve Sanders (Ian Ziering) was happily married to Janet Sosna (Lindsay Price), and the father of a baby girl named Maddy. After some time spent as a stay-at-home father, with Janet working as a journalist, the Sanders-Sosnas decided to rent an office building and run a new editorial publication together — with room for Maddy at the office, so neither parent had to miss out on prime bonding time with her.
Andrea Zuckerman
Andrea’s (Gabrielle Carteris) last appearance in the original series was at Donna’s bachelorette party and wedding, during which she told her friends that her daughter Hannah was doing well, but doesn’t comment on the status of her marriage to Jesse Vasquez (Mark Damon Espinoza). Earlier seasons saw Andrea and Jesse facing marital troubles and possible divorce, but the outcome of that consideration was never revealed on the show. In the 90210 pilot, Hannah Zuckerman-Vasquez (Hallee Hirsh) is a student at West Beverly, indicating that Andrea eventually moved back to Beverly Hills.
David Silver
The finale of Beverly Hills, 90210 found David (Brian Austin Green) marrying Donna Martin, and The CW’s 90210 left the relationship's fate up in the air. If the semi-fictionalized stars are working on a reboot in BH90210, it’s doubtful that Donna and David will still be living in Japan as they were during 90210. The location costs, alone!
Brandon Walsh
Brandon (Jason Priestly) had left the show by the time the original Beverly Hills, 90210 ended. After he and Kelly called off their wedding, he moved across the country from California to pursue journalistic greatness, and sent in a video message for both Donna and David when they got married, as he wasn’t able to attend in person. He was mentioned a few times during 90210, but never with any major life updates, so we’ll just have to wait for the BH90210 to get their reboot going to see what they have in store for Mr. Brandon Walsh.
Brenda Walsh
Brenda (Shannen Doherty) moved to London during the gang’s sophomore year of college, and though she came up by name — and sometimes letter — over the seasons that would follow, she didn’t come back to Beverly Hills until The CW’s 90210, when she and Kelly fought over a guy (again!) and Brenda stepped in to direct the West Bev school musical. She left that show planning to adopt a baby, as she couldn’t have children biologically.
