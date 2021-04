If You’re Team Josh, Younger Creator Darren Star Has News For You

Younger’s love triangle works because neither Charles nor Josh is Liza’s perfect match, per se: They’re both perfect for her in very different ways, and at different turns. But in the show’s latest dispatch, the Charles-versus-Josh debate feels less relevant than ever. Josh is focused on navigating fatherhood and a possible new love interest; Charles, meanwhile, finds himself at the center of another love triangle, this time with Liza and billionaire investor Quinn (Laura Benanti). There are still scorching chemistry, steamy scenes, and sexual tension in spades, but season 7 proves that Younger — which is time and time again labeled a rom-com — was never really about Liza’s relationships. At least, not her romantic ones.