Still not over the cancellation of the Lizzie McGuire reboot? Us too. But heartbroken fans will have plenty of Hilary Duff to fill up their cups pretty soon. The seventh and (officially) final season of Younger premieres on April 15.
ICYMI, the show — which follows the professional and personal life of Liza Miller, a 40-year-old masquerading as a 20-something publishing ingenue in NYC — ended its latest season on the ultimate cliffhanger: Liza (Sutton Foster) received a marriage proposal from her former-boss-turned boyfriend-turned boss-again Charles Brooks (played by the hunky Peter Hermann). The only issue? Liza still has “it’s complicated” feelings for her younger tattoo artist former boyfriend Josh Mason (played by the equally hunky Nico Tortorella). And her BFF, Kelsey Peters — a stylish, hot-mess-but-relatable editor played by Duff — is set to return to the publishing house after leaving earlier in the season to start her own company. There’s *a lot* going on, which means that this final season is guaranteed to be juicy. And, if the previous seasons are anything to go off of, super steamy.
With a new season comes new changes, and not just on-screen. The show, which has previously run in the U.S. on TV Land, is moving to CBS streaming service Paramount+ . (Because what’s not on a streaming service at this point?). It’ll also stream on Hulu in the United States. Don’t worry Canada, we can still watch it: Paramount+ is available here for $5.99 a month, and those with an Amazon Prime Video account can stream the show weekly starting April 19 (so a few days after the OG release on Paramount+).