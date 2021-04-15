Life Was Very Different When The Younger Cast First Joined The Book World Dramedy

They say all good things must come to an end, which is what makes the seventh and final season of Younger all the more bittersweet. On the one hand, it makes sense for Liza Miller’s (Sutton Foster) journey in the wonderful world of publishing to be brought to a close. (For starters, her secret is very much out of the bag.) However, looking back at the Younger cast now and when they first started on the show, it’s natural to feel just a little bummed knowing that their days of playing these memorable characters are over.
Series creator Darren Star and Foster confirmed Younger’s cancelation back in February while promising fans a satisfying conclusion. "We're looking forward to taking fans on one last roller-coaster ride this season," Star teased in a promo video, while Foster added, "What a ride it'll be. We're bringing all the emotion and all the laughs and all the drama that define Younger, and have made it the success that it is."
That success has only continued to grow since the series first premiered on TV Land back in 2015, which is in large part thanks to the actors who gave us characters worth rooting for. Yet this wasn’t necessarily the first hit project these stars have been attached to — nor will it be the last. So in honor of Younger’s highly anticipated season 7 premiere, let’s take a look back at everything the cast had accomplished prior to the series and what they have lined up going forward.
Younger season 7 will drop weekly episodes on Hulu and Paramount+ starting April 15.