What is it like to film those difficult scenes, like when Josh sees Liza kissing Charles [as he's about to propose]?

"When we read it, we were like, Oh my god, you know? And I think what's fun is that we all are so super-invested in our characters, and so super-invested in the storylines. So it was actually really hard. I remember when we filmed it, I had to go and hug Nico [Tortorella, who plays Josh]. It's like, 'Everything's okay! We're okay!' But it is, it's hard. We all genuinely care about the show, and each other. And we have relationships, obviously, on the show, but we have relationships off[screen], as a cast. And so it's super fun, because it's drama, and you're excited for audiences to see stuff. But there's real emotion involved in it."