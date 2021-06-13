Is Love, Victor Finally Giving Us A Bisexual Character?

While Victor's own journey is undeniably important, the show itself hasn't, until this point, explored the sexuality spectrum he researched in season 2. Adding a love story between two women, at least one of whom is bisexual, will help make more fans like me feel represented. And as wonderful as the possibility is, it's frustrating that it took two full seasons to get there, and that it was tagged on as a tease at the end of the last season 2 episode — especially since Love, Victor hasn't been renewed for season 3 yet. There's a large possibility the show could get cancelled and never get a chance to tell this story between Lake and Lucy at all. And if the series does go onto season 3, it's going to have to give Lake and Lucy a real, rich storyline to make up for all its previous teases.