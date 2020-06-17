In 2018, Love, Simon was lauded by fans and critics alike for telling a refreshingly hopeful, feel-good story about a gay teenager coming out to his friends and family — and finding love along the way. The movie was so well-received that, even though Simon’s story ended definitively with a grand romantic gesture and a perfect soundtrack moment, Hulu decided to return to the world of Creekwood High School to tell a new story about identity, friendship, first love, and the power of a romantic rollercoaster ride. Love, Victor picks up right where Love, Simon left off, and even though the two stories have similar themes, there are many key differences. The biggest one? Love, Victor features a (mostly) brand-new cast.
Our new narrator is Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), a Texas transplant excited for a fresh start. When he learns about how the whole school rallied behind Simon (Nick Robinson), Victor wonders if he’s finally found a place where he can be himself — or, at least, find himself. But after a disastrous first day, Victor sends Simon a spur-of-the-moment, disgruntled DM on Instagram. What starts as a one-off exchange turns into an ongoing correspondence, with Simon guiding Victor through problems at home, a confusing relationship with cool girl Mia (Rachel Hilson), his and crush on sensitive barista Benji (George Sear).
Love, Victor’s cast is full of both fresh and familiar faces. Before you fully immerse yourself in Victor’s story, here’s a quick guide to Creekwood’s newest generation.