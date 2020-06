In 2018, Love, Simon was lauded by fans and critics alike for telling a refreshingly hopeful, feel-good story about a gay teenager coming out to his friends and family — and finding love along the way. The movie was so well-received that, even though Simon’s story ended definitively with a grand romantic gesture and a perfect soundtrack moment , Hulu decided to return to the world of Creekwood High School to tell a new story about identity, friendship, first love, and the power of a romantic rollercoaster ride. Love, Victor picks up right where Love, Simon left off, and even though the two stories have similar themes, there are many key differences. The biggest one? Love, Victor features a (mostly) brand-new cast.