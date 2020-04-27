When Love, Simon was released in 2018, it was positively received for its depiction of an LGBTQ coming-of-age story, a rarity in the TV/film space. Two years later, the creators of the romantic dramedy are back at it again with a new series expanding Simon Spier’s (Nick Robinson) role from that of the plucky protagonist to an all-knowing mentor for another teenager struggling to come to terms with his sexuality.
Love, Victor picks up shortly after the 2018 film left off, this time introducing us to Victor (Michael Cimino), a Creekwood High School transfer. As if being new to town wasn’t challenging enough, Victor is also trying to understand the nuance of his sexuality.
In the teaser for the new series, set to release on Hulu, Victor takes a trip to a local coffee shop in hopes of landing a part-time job as a barista. Unfortunately, his interview is hijacked by cute employee Benji (George Sear), who attempts to give Victor an impromptu coffee-making lesson. Turned on and totally flustered, our young protagonist practically runs out of the shop.
Audiences can expect more embarrassing but adorable moments for Victor throughout the series — crushes are the worst — and Simon will be there to see him through his journey. Cimino, Robinson, and Sear will be joined by a host of other talented actors; Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty), James Martinez (One Day at a Time), Isabella Ferreira (Orange Is the New Black) and Mateo Fernandez will round out the cast.
The 10-episode teen series was originally slated to air on Disney+, but much like the Lizzie McGuire reboot, the subject material of Love, Victor was too mature for the family-oriented entertainment company. Disney's loss, Hulu's gain; that just means that Love, Victor can get as real as it needs to about sexuality.
Get ready to feel the butterflies — Love, Victor will be available for streaming on Hulu on June 19.
