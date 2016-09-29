Ten years ago, Ugly Betty — the American version of the Colombian telenovela Yo Soy Betty, La Fea — premiered on ABC. Almost everything about Ugly Betty is pretty far distanced from reality. It shows the print magazine industry thriving, and features plots about everything from embezzlement to long-lost children.



But the show is actually surprisingly realistic in its portrayal of the financial struggles of living in New York. Money issues are featured prominently in season 3's "Bad Amanda," which focuses on the Betty (America Ferrera) and Amanda's (Becki Newton) struggle to make rent.



In this episode, Daniel (Eric Mabius) tells Betty that she — and presumably Amanda — is no longer eligible for overtime pay at Mode, because the extra dough has been eliminated due to "budget cuts." To make up the lost wages, she'll have to pitch and write stories for Mode's website — and she'll get paid a "standard freelance fee," even though she's on the magazine's staff. She's already barely surviving on ramen, so living with a roommate is in Betty's best interest, not just Amanda's.



"Bad Amanda," as evidenced by the title, focuses on Amanda's questionable behavior as a roommate. Specifically, she's stealing Betty's food and pretending the culprit is a man who lives in the walls named "Bad Ronald." But the episode — and Betty — is sympathetic toward Amanda. Plenty of young women who've moved to New York to follow their career dreams can relate to both Amanda and Betty's struggle — wanting to create a memorable New York life, but not having any spending money to do it.



We see Betty complaining to friends and family members about Amanda not contributing her half of the rent. But Amanda isn't evil or conniving — she's just a broke twentysomething trying to make ends meet. She's not as downhearted as Betty is about not having money, though — and her positive attitude toward finding affordable things to do in New York lands them a joint assignment for Mode's website about having fun in the city for free.