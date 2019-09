Love, Simon is based on Becky Albertalli’s novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda . It’s unclear whether the TV series will play out like the original novel, or if it will be a sequel of sorts to the film. Albertalli wrote a sequel to the book, titled Leah on the Offbeat, which is told from the perspective of Katherine Langford’s character in the film . In the novel, Leah struggles to come out to her friends as bisexual and grapples with feelings for one of her friends. (Yessss for bisexual visibility!)