One of the sweetest teen love stories of the big screen may be heading to television. According to Variety, 2018’s Love, Simon is currently being developed for Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+.
The news that a Love, Simon TV series could be streamed on the soon-to-be-launched platform is awesome for representation. Love, Simon was the very first major studio film to feature a gay teen lead, which, yes, was way, way too late in history to happen.
Though not much is known about the series since it's still in development, two people being considered to write the show are This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who also penned the script for the original movie.
Riverdale and Arrowverse super producer Greg Berlanti, who directed the movie, will not be involved in the upcoming project. He told Vanity Fair at the time that he was “the only person that should do this” as it reflected his own coming out experience. Berlanti currently has an overall deal at Warner Bros.
Love, Simon is based on Becky Albertalli’s novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda. It’s unclear whether the TV series will play out like the original novel, or if it will be a sequel of sorts to the film. Albertalli wrote a sequel to the book, titled Leah on the Offbeat, which is told from the perspective of Katherine Langford’s character in the film. In the novel, Leah struggles to come out to her friends as bisexual and grapples with feelings for one of her friends. (Yessss for bisexual visibility!)
Right now it's unclear if the stars of Love, Simon would return for the TV series, but whatever happens: love, love, love, love this!
