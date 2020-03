Netflix Killed One Day At A Time. This Is What Its Resurrection Feels Like

The cast offered up a couple of different reasons why One Day has a fanbase so dedicated the comedy simply couldn’t be killed. Grinnell called the unconditional loving embrace of the Alvarez family “relatable and aspirational.” Tobolowsky, whose Dr. Berkowitz is the platonic pal of Alvarez matriarch Lydia ( Oscar-winner/national treasure Rita Moreno ), credited One Day’s international fanbase (“I’ve been all over the world … people love this show”) and unshakable honesty. “This show is not about where you are; it’s about the struggle of where you’re going,” he said. “The reason you cry is because you recognize the truth of it. If you felt like the writers were lying to you about something, then you wouldn’t.” Machado described the Latinx-led series — which allows its characters to be defined by their mental health journeys, sexualities, and triumphs as much as their heritage — as “an everyone story” rather than a Latinx-only one.