Netflix Killed One Day At A Time. This Is What Its Resurrection Feels Like

“We always set aside at least 30 seconds for everybody to go Wooooo! They just love her,” Lydia’s portrayer, Rita Moreno, says of her character’s now-classic dramatic arrival into an episode: Tossing open the curtain of her converted bedroom and greeting her adoring public. Moreno’s first curtain-opening of season 4 was as joyous as you would expect. “It was huge. They had to snip around that [cheering] because it just went on and on,” Moreno said. “I finally just started to walk and move my lips. I wasn’t really talking, but I figured they would stop then. It was wonderful.”

