The most intense question facing Victor at his carnival is whether he’ll follow his heart and go on a ferris wheel with Benji (George Sear), the boy he has a jittery crush on, or Mia ( This Is Us ’ Young Beth, Rachel Hilson ), the most beloved girl at his new school, Creekwood High. Some light handholding, or maybe a chaste peck on the mouth, are on the table. The crux of Love, Simon is watching Victor, a boy from a loving-but-conservative Latinx family, figure out his sexuality and how to share it with the people around him (Cimino himself is Puerto Rican and Italian-German ). It’s a relatable problem Victor explores through gentle high school parties and internet letters to Simon (voiced by Nick Robinson, who starred in the film adaptation of Love, Simon), who recently graduated from Creekwood.