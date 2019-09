Strangers is refreshing for the way it handles a character’s bisexual identity. It’s the antithesis to a common TV phenomenon, as Amy Zimmerman of The Daily Beast encapsulated so well. “Our mainstream media reinforces the notion that bisexuality is either a fun, voluntary act of experimentation or a mere myth through two tried and true tactics: misrepresenting and oversimplifying bisexual characters until they are either punchlines or wet dream fodder, or simply refusing to portray bisexual characters in the first place,” she wrote.