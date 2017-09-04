If the universe conspired to create the perfect viewing experience for millennials in their late 20s, the result would inevitably be Strangers, the new Facebook original series (executive produced by Refinery29 and Beachside Productions and set to premiere in Spring, 2017) from innovative young director (and Girls alum), Mia Lidofsky.
At 28, freshly single Isobel, played by Zoe Chao, still has a lot to figure out about the world and herself. After cheating on her long-term boyfriend with a woman, her identity is thrown into disorder, and not least because she's now the sole rent-payer in her quirkily gorgeous LA home. When she lists her spare bedroom on Airbnb, the cast of tenants that moves through Isobel's life deepens her sexual exploration and reshapes some of her closest relationships (with a little help along the way from guest star Jemima Kirke, of course). With a life snapshot featuring magic mushrooms, electrifying infatuations, and one almost-threesome, Isobel's rocky-but-extraordinary path towards adulthood is literally all of us, just with truly dreamy West Coast lighting.
Premiering on Facebook's new platform, Watch, Strangers is a wonderfully compelling, and poignantly relevant, meditation on the struggles young adults continue to navigate, even when they've already survived at least one quarter life crisis.
