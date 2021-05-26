The Handmaid’s Tale’s Latest Sex Scene Is Complicated — & Dark. Let’s Talk About It

Energized by her domination of Serena, June takes this energy home to Luke. In the dark, she wordlessly removes some of her clothing and approaches a fast-asleep Luke. The sound of June’s pants unzipping off-camera is purposeful. First, she kisses him. Luke is intrigued by the come-on, but also baffled. He wants to know what time it is. A part of him probably thinks this experience is a dream, after years of worrying about his wife’s safety. In seconds, June goes from stroking Luke under the covers to fully mounting him. No words are exchanged; no verbal consent is given. As Luke comes to understand what is happening, he goes to touch June, likely to feel like an equal partner in this sexual encounter. June grabs his hand, pulls it off of her, and pins it down.

