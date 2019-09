Elizabeth Holmes' Quotes Once Inspired — Now, They're Shocking

One now-defunct company, Theranos, duped the world into believing that everyone could have access to simpler, less painful, and more affordable diagnostic blood testing. On paper, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' idea seemed incredible. With just a few drops of blood, Theranos could offer people a comprehensive look into their health, from their cholesterol levels to their risks of getting cancer. In retrospect, it's easy to see the company's flaws (leadership refused to provide media and investors an inside look at its technology, the company allegedly forbid employees from different departments from communicating with each other, and Holmes couldn't supply answers to basic questions, even in a 2017 testimony), but at the time, it's easy to see how people fell into the trap. because of all this, when she first rose to prominence, Elizabeth Holmes' past quotes were incredibly inspiring. When she talked, people wanted to believe every word she said. But that was then, this is now. And now, following two documentaries, a podcast, a book, and thousands of articles, the words below have started to ring rather hollow.