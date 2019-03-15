According To Employee Reviews — Theranos Was A Terrible Place To Work

At this point, you're probably familiar with Elizabeth Holmes' questionable ethical and business standards. After all, her blood-testing company, Theranos, has been the subject of widespread criticism and intrigue since The Wall Street Journal’s John Carreyrou first broke the news of its fraud in an in-depth exposé back in October 2015.
Since then, the story has been all over the news, as well as adapted into a book, a documentary, a podcast, and, soon, a feature film. But something few have taken the time to ponder is: What was it like to work at the company?
According to a Glassdoor representative, the approval rating for Elizabeth Holmes while she served as CEO was a lukewarm 61%. For context, that's below the average CEO approval rating on Glassdoor, which is 69%. Overall, Theranos holds a 2.8 out of 5-star rating — the equivalent of about 56%. But Theranos's Glassdoor employee reviews tell an even bleaker story.
Ahead, we compiled nine critical reviews written by previous Theranos employees to gain insight into what it was actually like to work at the company in the days leading up to its demise.