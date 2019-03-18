But Balwani didn’t join Theranos until 2009. Once installed by Holmes, he quickly rose up the ranks from vice president to Chief Operating Officer, despite his lack of experience in biomedical engineering, medical technology, or biological sciences. (Balwani was a computer science undergrad with an MBA, hardly qualified for the gig, all things considered.) As the man in charge of the day-to-day operations, Balwani became known around the Theranos office for his demanding, angry demeanor. Video and audio of Balwani acting in such a way is heavily featured in the new documentary The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley, headed to HBO on March 19th, directed by Alex Gibney.