Phyllis Gardner Warned Everyone About Elizabeth Holmes — But No One Listened

Gardner says she knew it all along; as a medical professional, she knew the technology behind Theranos did not — could not — work. So, when she was first contacted in 2015 by the Wall Street Journal’s John Carreyrou as he investigated the entrepreneur’s company, she wasn’t afraid to voice her opinion. “The hubris of that just drove me insane,” she said. “Don’t call her ‘brilliant.’ She is just a whipper-snapper kid. It was very tough for me all those years, and part of it was that women were idolizing her. I didn’t like that they were idolizing a fraud.”