Phyllis Gardner Warned Everyone About Elizabeth Holmes — But No One Listened

Theranos fully shuttered in October 2018. On LinkedIn, a few people still list it as their current place of employment. Holmes awaits her trial where she faces federal prison time (she’s also currently barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company for the next decade). The charges she faces, along with her former business partner and ex-boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwan, offers “a little vindication” for Gardner, but she maintains that ultimately — after being interviewed for the documentary, the podcast, multiple articles, and talking about it with her own circle of friends — she no longer cares. “I don’t need to be part of this story, and I mean that,” she said. “I just am glad that she is done shamming the world and endangering patients. It drove me crazy.”