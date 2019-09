The Body Language Tactic Elizabeth Holmes Relied On To Intimidate People

If Holmes was able to stare directly into investors' faces while she lied about her Theranos technology working, Dr. Glass says that's very scary and a little robotic. "In a business meeting someone keeps staring at you, they are not being forthright," she says. "If it's not sincere, you could be misguided, or for lack of a better term, hoodwinked." Indeed, lots of people were scammed into believing Holmes' lies along the way. But her eyes may have served as a convincing, if not manipulative tool that allowed her to get away with it.