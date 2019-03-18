“In Silicon Valley, you get into that software mindset: you build something, you iterate on it, you change it as you go, and it's okay if you upset your users, because you want to figure out what it is that they actually want before you spend a lot of time and energy and money building something that no one wants,” Cheung tells Refinery29. “The issue here was that you can't do that with something like healthcare, you can't just say, ‘I'm just going to try this out on a patient.’ You have to have a pretty well developed product before you start telling people what you do or do not have Syphilis.”