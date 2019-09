What Happened To Theranos' 116,000-Square-Foot Palo Alto Headquarters?

The Theranos Palo Alto headquarters were located at 1701 Page Mill Road in a building that is part of the Stanford Research Park. The building was designed by Studios Architecture for Stanford Real Estate. Completed in September 2014 — three months after Fortune announced that Theranos had raised $400 million in equity sales and was valued at over $9 billion — 1701 Page Mill Road is a total of 116,000 square feet and is made up of two stories and a below-ground parking garage. One wildly coincidental detail about the property where Stanford Real Estate chose to build is that it, according to the San Francisco Business Times , was the former site of a Wall Street Journal printing press facility, which is the publication that exposed Theranos in 2015.