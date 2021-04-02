The Rise In Gender Policing Is Shaming Those It Claims To Protect

While the problem is pervasive, there are things that can be done to counter the impulse of gender policing. In Mill’s view, a lot of that relies on easing the divide put up between cis and trans experiences. "It leaves less room for gender nonconforming women to embody something other than standard femininity without automatically being categorised as either male or a third category." In her view, as long as femininity is automatically read as a key facet of womanhood, anything outside of that is likely to be read as non binary or trans. "So it seems transgressively masculine women are less able to retain a place in what is being redefined as womanhood," she adds. "I toyed with defining myself as non binary or trans in the recent past but have since decided that my feelings of not being female enough can still be contained within female experience."