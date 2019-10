Butch People Are Everywhere – So Why Are They Still So Misunderstood?

As a lesbian I spend a lot of time thinking about homophobia, queerphobia and what needs to be done to improve the lives of people in my community. There are so many things we need, and deserve, but something I always come back to is the internalised homophobia I learned as a teenager. While I understood that being a lesbian was a bad thing, it was being butch that was really repulsive. To reject not only men but what you’re taught as womanhood was so against the rules, it was disgusting. It was a lesson that was ingrained in me so deeply that I refused to look directly at my sexuality until a girl kissed me at 19. From that moment, I unlearned that prejudice quickly. And while I have faith these attitudes are slowly changing, I know firsthand that they're not changing fast enough. Because I am femme, I am far less likely to be subject to homophobia when I’m on my own. But this is not true for my wife when she’s alone, or when we’re together; it’s not true for the butch women who are pushed out of women’s bathrooms or the non-binary people who get constantly invalidated in the press. It is a prejudice that comes out in violence and hatred towards people I love the most and frankly, I’m sick of it.