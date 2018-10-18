Anti-Trans 'Feminists' Don’t Speak For Me

This divide rests on the idea that this consultation is somehow about 'trans rights vs women’s rights'. More explicitly, on the idea that the rights of trans people to legally identify as their perceived gender is somehow encroaching on women’s rights and safety, particularly in single-sex spaces. Not only is it a demonstration of bigotry towards trans women (who are, shocker, women too) but it is categorically untrue. The GRA has nothing to do with access to spaces – in fact, it’s already illegal to be trans-exclusionary in single-sex spaces, according to the Equality Act 2010. Whether or not you noticed, trans people have been using bathrooms all that time, unless your preoccupation with their genitalia leads you to assume they don’t have bladders. And if you think you have noticed, then you are gendering features and characteristics of people, which goes directly against the feminist idea that women should not be reduced to their bodies and their appearance. There is no way to really police this in a way that is not only anti-feminist but violatory: do you check people’s underwear? Do you make the lives of butch and masculine cis women harder by legitimising the same discrimination they’ve already fought against? Or do you accept that everyone should be able to pee in peace without fear of harassment and it has nothing to do with you.