I did. It was a fascinating experience. It was not for the express purpose of writing a book, I just chanced to go there. The very first time [that I went to a room salon] I actually did fictionalise in the book though. A male friend called me drunk and wanted to talk about his girlfriend. So I walked in and no one noticed me at first, but when we started talking English – that was the indicator that I was not one of the girls. The girls immediately stopped talking and the men got very angry with their friend for inviting me there. But I was so fascinated that I didn’t leave. I was like, no one is going to make me leave. The second time I went with another friend of mine who invited me with a very famous actor. I went a few times after that, too. But it was never with the idea of writing fiction. During the fact-checking I watched a lot of documentaries and read a lot of blogs about them, too.