The meme speaks to my soul because in the last few years especially, manifestation, tarot reading, meditation, yoga, crystal work – everything that could possibly be tied to the practice of the LOA – has had a serious Goop moment. To show how I myself cannot escape the advertising of big magic, let’s talk about the fact that I was only today-years-old when I learned that white sage, which is often used to cleanse bad energy from spaces, is not only part of an important religious ritual called ‘smudging’ (burning herbs) for indigenous people, but as recently as 1978, it was illegal for Natives to actually practise their religion within the United States. Yet in desperate times, I have found myself purchasing ‘smudge kits’ from white women running online businesses for ‘spiritual awakening’, many of whom I doubt know the roots of the practice from which they profit. Now am I saying that white people shouldn’t use all the tools available to help them introduce the law of attraction in their lives? No. Am I saying they need to thoroughly educate themselves on where these practices derive from? Bingo. Because these items – like so many things that were taken from communities who were, and in many ways still continue to be, deemed as outliers – get repackaged and sold at a level that means those who can claim it as their heritage are now priced out of the very thing they and their ancestors fought to preserve as their own.