Perhaps in the age of online pornography, we as an audience have become so accustomed to seeing sex on screen that we've come to expect this of our TV viewing too. Game of Thrones is renowned for its gratuitous sex and nudity – people have even made charts comparing the sexiness levels of each series – and the BBC's recent historical series Versailles showed couples shagging left, right and centre. One critic (again from the Mail) even called it "porn dressed up in a cravat and tights" , suggesting that TV really is doing it's best to give us the same kicks as adult entertainment.Personally, I say "whatever", as long as no one's getting hurt. I’m not ashamed to admit that I enjoyed Naked Attraction last night; watching while scrolling through the hashtag brought me to hysterical tears. All it took was an elephant penis tattoo to give me one of the most hilarious viewing experiences I’ve had in months. And with a reported 1.4 million viewers (9.1% of the total audience share) last night, an impressive feat for its first showing, I clearly wasn’t the only one who didn’t find it completely repulsive.If this is what TV sinking to new depths looks like, I say keep descending.