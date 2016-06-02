

The (facial) hair



From Oscar-worthy moustache twitching to eyebrows so archly raised it’s hard not to imagine the actors practising The Rock-brow in their dressing room mirrors for hours on end. Generally, the rule of thumb with Versailles is the better the hair, the more of a sexy bastard the character (please refer to courtier Monsieur Chevalier's flowing Leonine locks.) Louis and his brother Philippe, have such wondrously tousled hair and long shots of them horse riding look like inadvertent Frizz Ease campaigns.



The sex



Ok, so you've probably heard about all the shagging that goes on. Yes, they're all at it, the cheeky lapins, but this is the most historically factual aspect of the show. Louis' sexual appetite is the most insatiable. Like Lord Farquaad on viagra, the miniature man moves towards all his sexual conquests with the enthusiasm of a teenager who's just discovered jerking off; he squeezes boobs at church and makes love to ladies in pavilions like some kind of blow-dried Zeus (side note, was anybody else distracted by his forlorn looking chest hair?). Louis shags his brother's wife Henrietta, girls emerge from lakes like contestants in wet-peignoir competitions, and there are several three-ways (oh la la!). Oh, and Phillippe and Monsieur Chevalier are mostly busy giving each other fellatio and engaging in master-servant role play. Mais, oui.



The orange



We've got to talk about the bloody orange. This goes back to the cheesecloth nymph mentioned earlier. While she's busy riding Louis like the little show pony he is, she suddenly manages to get her hands on a massive orange from somewhere and proceeds to squeeze it on his chest. That just seems like a sticky ol' mess, non?



The CGI



Yes, this a big-budget production, but it's hard not to stifle a few giggles at the CGI when we're so spoilt by cinema. There is a wonderfully ridiculous scene when Louis, out for an erotic ride on his horse, suddenly dismounts and finds himself cornered by three wolves. The camera work is excellent. It cuts from Louis' snarled, curled lips, to the curled and snarled lips of the wolf. Needless to say, the wolves are intimidated/impressed with his hair too. Bravo!



The quips



Quippy-quippedy-do, the programme was a veritable fencing match of comebacks and it’s hard not to imagine the cast having to re-take lines in between fits of laughter. Our favourite retort? When Louis gives Philippe a verbal smack on the hand for having spent hundreds of thousands on shoes and a pouty Philippe rebukes: "You haven't seen the shoes." Touché.