Forget Game Of Thrones, please to God put The Tudors to one side and hit pause on Peaky Blinders because Versailles has just taken the biscuit for the most hell-raising orgy of a period drama to have ever placed its velvety foot in the door of mid-week television.If you were (un)lucky enough to have learnt about 17th century French history at school, it's probably best to leave your timelines and notes behind. Versailles, BBC2’s latest addition to Wednesday night television is a little in-bred lapdog on heat of a series, humping at the leg of good taste and pissing all over the carpet of good-old fashion attention to detail. From the opening scene, it’s obvious we’re in for a low-taste, high-octane experience; King Louis XIV (played by George Blagden), with hair a Tresemmé model could only dream of, pursues a nymph wearing loads of cheesecloth through the mirrored halls of Versailles, and they proceed to shag each other's brains out on a gorgeous antique four-poster bed. More on that later...It’s as though the members of The Darkness have bandied together with Terry Deary (author of Horrible Histories) and employed the writing team over at Corrie and all together given birth to a maniacal, glam-rock monstrosity of a (male heir) TV programme that is quite possibly the most addictive viewing you’ll come across this summer. Essentially, it’s a bunch of Libertines taking liberties with historical happenings – what’s not to love?Now for some context (not that you'd need any to enjoy the series): King Louis XIV technically became King aged four, but for obvious reasons his mother and a bunch of hoity-toity councillors took care of the admin on wee Louis' behalf. The series begins when Louis officially takes on his role as King, after his mother's death in 1661. It's not without a few ladders in the stockings, however, and the first episode goes some way into exploring how Louis spent a large amount of his reign staving off attempted assassinations and coups largely from some bastard Spaniards. Louis' greatest legacy was his construction of the ludicrously lavish Palace of Versailles, centralising all of France's political power in the Disneyland village of his own creation, which aided the absolute monarchy he was able to establish – clever, eh? He also reigned for a remarkable 72 years. They didn't scrimp on the series either; originally produced by French Canal+, it's rumoured to have cost a saucy £20million . Woof!Better jump aboard the macaroon coloured Versailles bandwagon before you're left behind. All you'll need is a sense of humour and a pinch of salt. Enough with the facts... here's the most NSFN (not safe for nans) things that happened in episode one, which are the main reasons why everyone's talking about Versailles...