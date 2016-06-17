"We wholly understand that everyone makes mistakes, but Zara, as an ambassador for Miss Great Britain, simply did not uphold the responsibility expected of the title."



It is important to note here, that those in "couples" (most of them have been in a relationship for a matter of days) have frequent sexual intercourse in the communal bedrooms. Zara expressed immediate distress over her actions: 'You know when you're in the moment and it just happens. That's really not like me at all. Why couldn't we have just gone to sleep?'



After the news broke online that Zara's title would be handed over to runner up Deone Robertson, the internet exploded with memes and comments both mocking Zara's much discussed pride at her GB title, criticising her behaviour or just brutally slagging her off.

