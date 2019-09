You might not know Zara Holland by name, but this week she is making headline news. Not because she's currently Miss Great Britain, but because – according to the Guardian – she had sex on national TV last Wednesday. The consequences of her decision to have consensual, sober sex, with a man (a Wolverhampton scaffolder named Alex Bowen), albeit on TV, have been considerable.At first the beauty queen, 20, from North Ferriby, faced judgement from her fellow housemates on ITV 2's Love Island where she currently is a contestant. Secondly, she has been de-crowned by The Miss Great Britain Organisation. And finally, she has been publicly lambasted.For those of you not familiar with ITV 2's reality tv show that fetches an average 1.2m viewers, with spikes closer to 1.5m people tuning in, it is a show about dating, shagging and a £50,000 cash prize. The simple premise is that, if you're single for too long, you get chucked out of the house. Cue people flailing around for the nearest warm body to grant themselves immunity. Cue large amounts of flirting, bitching, heavy petting and sex.New contestants are introduced every week to kick the bees nest, which is exactly what happened when Alex entered the Majorca villa last Wednesday. For those who have been watching, you'll know that Zara's not had the best luck. In fact, she's had no luck and has been growing increasingly insecure about her "single status". So what luck, that on Alex entering the house, the show's writers grant Zara a pass to spend a night in the private hide-away with a man of her choice. Zara chose Alex on account of that fact that, well, she fancied him, and he was coming with no baggage (he'd been there less than 24 hours).Add a night-cam into the mix, some well thought out editing to show a busy Zara under the sheets emerging licking her lips, and come Thursday, she'd been de-throned.