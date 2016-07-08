I stumbled upon Love Island while flicking between Al Jazeera and BBC Four late one evening; my subsequent love affair was a happy accident. Okay, not quite. After being tirelessly recommended the show by my colleagues, boyfriend, friends, neighbours and pretty much anyone and everyone who knows me and my low-rent TV taste, I nestled into watch a fortnight ago, admittedly late to the party. But my god, what a party.



The premise of the show – if I’m correct as the plot or point is pretty nebulous – is that a bunch of ridiculously tanned and exceptionally dim-witted young people are thrown together into a super glam (read super tacky) villa in Magaluf, the cultural capital of the world. They then ‘Couple Up’ and any unlucky singletons are quickly whittled off by a brutal voting system. If you’re deemed unanimously unattractive, you’re out. So far, so simple.



Add into the mix a constant stream of new hunks and honeys entering the house to woo individuals in existing couples and you’ve got yourself a stellar show. Think Big Brother (but only after it moved to Channel 5 and became populated with fame-hungry, inflatable Barbies and Kens) meets Take Me Out meets Ex On the Beach. It’s no Tolstoy. You’ll be almost deafened by the sound of your brain cells imploding one-by-one while you watch, but it’s certainly worth it for the scintillating scandal, one-liners, study on social behaviour (just kidding) and most importantly the bed-hopping and swapping. N.B. There’s a lot of shagging going on above and below the sheets so don’t watch with your parents or prudes. The winning couple share a £50,000 cash prize, dependent on whether they both choose love rather than money. Got it? Me neither.



So as the Love Island finale looms, airing on Monday 11th July at 9pm – hooray! There’s still time to tune in for any latecomers – what is it about the show that has captivated the nation?



It’s On Every Night

Like a comfort blanket (an incredibly stained blanket that’s seen a lot of activity), Love Island is there for us every evening and we’ve grown to love the contestants almost more than our own friends and family. Socialising on a week night is no longer viable as we’re more keen on tuning in on the trials and tribulations of these five-week old showmances.



Adam’s Metaphors

For all the haters who criticise Love Island for its lack of intellectual stimulation, you can’t have been paying proper attention to Adam Maxted and his remarkable metaphors. Despite not being able to find love in the casa, he's won our hearts with his pithy comments. In some of his finest poetic comparisons he has likened the female contestants to Haribo and drawn parallels between wooing them with playing a games console and trying to pick a good DVD. And they say romance is dead.

