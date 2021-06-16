A Gathering Of Voices: LGBTQ+ Activists Talk About Pandemics Past & Present

Strub: A lot of what's being said resonates with the experience we've had here in Pike County [in Pennsylvania]. We're only 75 miles from New York, but it's a rural county. There's a lot of poverty in the county. We've been arguing we need more clinics, we need them in different places, we need them at times when people who work can go to them and so on. We did a clinic at our local Catholic church parish hall. We filled it and of course we got a number of undocumented people, who are comfortable going to a church to get vaccinated, weren't going to go to the county communications complex, which is the prison and the sheriff's office and everything else. We did some survey research, and we found [out of the people who were eligible but hadn’t been vaccinated], for one-third [of them], it's just simply about access. The way the county was doing it, you had to take a half a day off work and have a vehicle to go get vaccinated. So that's what we're dealing with here.