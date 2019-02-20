In A Twist No One Needed, Ariana Grande & Piers Morgan Are Friends

So... we bumped into each other in a LA restaurant, she joined me for ‘a chat’ & 2 hours later we were still chatting. We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded. Turns out we really like each other. Weird. Thank u @ArianaGrande - next? pic.twitter.com/pNJ7pDi0at— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 20, 2019
thank u for some laughs and some v productive conversation ! it was nice bumping into u ! #FutureFeministPiers #FingersCrossed— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 20, 2019
Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. ? & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next. https://t.co/wSknRSlJN8— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018
also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. ?— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018